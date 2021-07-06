New York Life Investments Alternatives Buys 156 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Synaptics comprises 1.3% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in Synaptics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Synaptics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period.

Get Synaptics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.48. 2,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,236. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $156.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.