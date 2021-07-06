New York Life Investments Alternatives Buys 9,232 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Green Dot were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of GDOT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.33. 1,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4,721.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,645.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,817 shares of company stock valued at $215,301. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

