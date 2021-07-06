New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lowered its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital makes up 0.9% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,615. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.