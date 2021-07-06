New York Life Investments Alternatives Invests $507,000 in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned approximately 0.08% of CURO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

CURO stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,378. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $690.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.22.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. On average, research analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,392.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,590 shares of company stock worth $18,823,726 over the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

