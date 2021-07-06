New York Life Investments Alternatives Makes New Investment in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned approximately 0.33% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

AOUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AOUT stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. 1,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,452. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

