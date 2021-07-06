New York Life Investments Alternatives Purchases 3,951 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,478. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -231.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

