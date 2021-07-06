New York Life Investments Alternatives Sells 137 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lessened its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 907,684 shares worth $102,030,185. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.95. 73,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,791,282. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.45. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.