New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.95. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

