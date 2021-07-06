NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NREF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. 19,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,250. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 889.18, a current ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $106.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.29.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.38%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

