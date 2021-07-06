NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,974.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.21 or 0.01492904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00420028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00090805 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001378 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018302 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002756 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

