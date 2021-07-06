NEXT (NEXT) Market Cap Tops $617,903.13

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEXT has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $617,903.13 and $45.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00409812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

