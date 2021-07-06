NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KGI Securities

Stock analysts at KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $159.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.62. NIKE has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $159.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,727 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,172. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

