Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,900 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 1,138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NTDOY opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.48.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

