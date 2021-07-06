Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 810 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Coupa Software worth $17,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 121,942 shares of company stock worth $29,852,067. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $265.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.24. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

