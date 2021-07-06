Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 130,579 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 158.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,579 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $18,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $54.89 and a one year high of $106.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.