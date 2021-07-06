Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,856.06.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,551.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,006.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,436.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $941.44 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

