Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.25 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,833,000 after buying an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 240,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,915,000 after buying an additional 84,669 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $1,245,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $99.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.00. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

