Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $21,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.61.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $179.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.05. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $170.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.