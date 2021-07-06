Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,023 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,032,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after acquiring an additional 795,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,175,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $170.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

