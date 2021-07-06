Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 214,781 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 366,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 214,781 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

