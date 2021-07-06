Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,943 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Cummins worth $20,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.47.

Cummins stock opened at $241.84 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $171.30 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

