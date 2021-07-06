Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has SEK 105 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of SEK 103.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $11.21 on Friday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

