Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after purchasing an additional 217,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,006,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $818,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC opened at $270.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.58. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $169.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.