Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $26,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 152,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $9,688,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 273,057 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after purchasing an additional 934,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $14,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.