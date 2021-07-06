Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,949 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $26,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,216,000 after buying an additional 553,915 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,315,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 172,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,012,000 after buying an additional 700,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after buying an additional 741,151 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.