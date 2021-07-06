Northern Trust Corp Has $25.37 Million Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,057,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Orange were worth $25,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Orange by 142.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 355.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 185.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORAN stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a yield of 8.47%. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORAN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

