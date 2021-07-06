Northern Trust Corp Has $27.65 Million Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,875,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 511,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $27,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

