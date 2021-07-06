Northern Trust Corp Has $27.89 Million Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.65% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $27,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,002,000 after buying an additional 215,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $9,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,561,000 after buying an additional 41,582 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $1,629,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

WABC opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WABC. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.