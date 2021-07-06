Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,351 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $25,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,184 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,066.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 94,125 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDY shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

NYSE RDY opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

