Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,843 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Skyline Champion worth $27,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,939 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,715,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,868 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,355.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,648 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

