Northgate (OTCMKTS:NGTEF) Trading Down 1%

Northgate plc (OTCMKTS:NGTEF)’s share price dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 4,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 13,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36.

About Northgate (OTCMKTS:NGTEF)

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 53,000 vehicles from 77 locations in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 40,000 vehicles from 24 locations in Spain.

