Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QUMU. Craig Hallum cut Qumu from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qumu in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Qumu has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 96.16%. The business had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Qumu by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Qumu by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qumu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Qumu during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

