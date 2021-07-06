Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNCR. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $154.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.00. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. Research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.