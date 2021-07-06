Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.06% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 122,420 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NUS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.43. 2,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,740. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,917 shares of company stock worth $2,598,975. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

