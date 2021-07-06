Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $46.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

NRIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $23.90. 10,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,539. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $536,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $9,475,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 89.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

