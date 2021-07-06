Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NTNX opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,535,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after buying an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,600,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Nutanix by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,459,000 after buying an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

