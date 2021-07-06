NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. On average, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.