NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $693.76 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $693.76.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 92,450 shares of company stock valued at $60,507,536 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,484,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $819.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $388.50 and a 1 year high of $820.21. The company has a market capitalization of $510.54 billion, a PE ratio of 96.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $666.40.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

