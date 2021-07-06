NWI Management LP Takes Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 539,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,000. McAfee accounts for about 1.0% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NWI Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of McAfee at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in McAfee by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McAfee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McAfee has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Shares of McAfee stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,559. McAfee Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

