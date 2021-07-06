Nyerium Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Nyerium has a market cap of $69,011.71 and $4.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

