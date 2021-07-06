O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,900 Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDIT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.