O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,985 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 34.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $15,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 383,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 169,545 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $2,309,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 558.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

