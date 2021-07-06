O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 4,184 Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Northern Technologies International worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 million, a P/E ratio of -439.89 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.