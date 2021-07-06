O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,924 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DBD opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $943.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DBD. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

