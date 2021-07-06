O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 421,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NOMD opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.