O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

CMP stock opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

