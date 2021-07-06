ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.76. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

