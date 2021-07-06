ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.76. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94.
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
ObsEva Company Profile
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
