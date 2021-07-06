Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 8,118 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,324 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,537,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,303,000 after acquiring an additional 353,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 587,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 256,754 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,085,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,574.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,287 shares of company stock worth $1,830,787 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

