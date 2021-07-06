Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Cuts Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

CRI stock opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.99.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

