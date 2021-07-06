Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $441,000 Investment in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 599,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 193,635 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $7,719,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.